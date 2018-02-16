PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Boston engineering firm with Philadelphia ties is making good on their Super Bowl wager. But the ultimate winners will be Philadelphia’s homeless.
Cindi Benner is office manager of WSP, which is an international engineering firm with offices in Philadelphia and Boston. The idea to have a friendly Super Bowl wager within the company was her idea.
“Just donations, that both office’s winnings would go to the winning team’s office, and then they could donate it to a charity of their choice,” Benner explained.
The Philadelphia WSP office then handed over their $600 winnings to Septa General Manager Jeffrey Knueppel, to help with operating costs of their newly opened “Hub of Hope” located in the Septa concourse at Broad and Arch.
“We have showers, coffee, washer/dryer, medical consultations. Free to the homeless,” said Knueppel. “It’s an entry point to bring the homeless in and help them get into programs, get them some of the day-to-day care they need.”
Knueppel says local businesses were made aware of the newly opened charity Hub of Hope at a fundraising event in November.
“And it’s great to see one already thinking about how to bring in money from things that they do in their office!” he said.