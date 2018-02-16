PENNSYLVANIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania is taking steps to increase security on all voting systems used in the commonwealth.
From here moving forward, all voting systems bought for Pennsylvania must have a voter-verifiable paper record of votes cast.
Marian Schneider of Verified Voting, an organization which promotes accuracy and transparency in voting, says this is an important step.
“The reason that having a paper record of voter intent is because paper cannot be altered by software,” she said.
She says if something happened with a mistake in programming with electronic voting, there is no way of knowing. Schneider calls it a fundamental flaw of e-voting.
She says computer voting systems must be able to do four things: monitor, detect, respond, and recover. Schneider adds paper ballots guarantee all of those.