By David Madden
Filed Under:David Madden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — A congressional measure that would allow people to carry concealed handguns across state lines has law enforcement in some states more than a little concerned. New Jersey in particular, which has some of the strongest gun control laws in the nation

Carry permit rules in the Garden State were relaxed a bit under the Christie Administration. New Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is going back to the old rules, which required people outside law enforcement to show a “justifiable need” to get a permit from a judge.

“You have to provide evidence of specific threats and no other viable means of defending yourself,” Grewal told KYW Newsradio at an event in Camden this week.

He thinks allowing reciprocity for concealed permits issued in other states with less stringent rules will only add more confusion to the situation, and wants things left alone.

Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson agrees.

“I hesitate and shudder to think what the gun violence would look like in this state if there was a concealed carry reciprocity that was permitted,” Thomson said, “or if we did not have the strict gun regulations that we do have.”

The proposal has already passed in the House, but is expected to have a more difficult time passing in the senate.

