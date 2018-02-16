PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s labor liaison has resigned and is expected to join the crowded race to replace long-time Congressman Bob Brady.

Half a dozen candidates are running despite the fact that no one knows exactly where the district is.

Rich Lazer is a popular guy around City Hall. His affability helped as he negotiated a contract with the city’s blue collar workers and helped move stalled talks at the school district and during the 2016 Septa strike.

“I’ll miss working with the mayor,” said Lazer. “I’ve been with him since 2004 when I interned with him at La Salle and been with him ever since, and I love working with him and the issues we worked on together.”

But Lazer, just 32, has his sights set on Congress, and is not discouraged by either the sizable competition or the fact that, until a new map is in place, he won’t even be sure if he lives in the First District.

“I think the issues are the same in most districts in the city: jobs, education, criminal justice reform, and ending gun violence,” Lazer said.

Brady, who announced last month he won’t seek re-election, says ward leaders will meet to decide on endorsing a candidate when the map issue is settled.

“We don’t know what ward leaders to call to call in for an endorsement,” said Brady.