PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Construction begins next week on a four-story, 135,700 square foot complex in West Philadelphia aimed at revitalizing the Haddington and Cobbs Creek neighborhoods, as well as the rest of the city.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and other elected officials were on hand for Friday morning’s groundbreaking at 59th and Market Streets, where New Market West will be located.

“This project is going to take the underutilized block and create a whole new hub for retail and community services that are needed right here in West Philly,” Wolf said.

As for the some of those community services, “It’s going to include a primary health care clinic, an early childhood education center, a mental health services center, and a community outreach and homeless services center,” says Wolf.

The Commonwealth is investing over $15 million in this project. Wolf hopes the positive impact of New Market West will be felt throughout Philadelphia, and even the state.

The project is a joint venture between Mission First Housing Group and Horizon House.

“It’s a way to become the center of the community for celebration, fairs, events, and create a place for the community to get together,” adds Mission First CEO Alfredo de la Pena.

On top of everything, New Market West is expected to create hundreds of jobs within the community.

Construction is expected to be complete by Fall 2019.