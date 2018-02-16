Winter Storm Watch: For Philadelphia Suburbs, Lehigh Valley And Poconos  7 P.M. Saturday Until 5 A.M. Sunday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS) – Law enforcement officials say an airline ticket agent likely saved two teenagers from the world of human trafficking.

The ticket agent says something just didn’t seem right.

Sacramento Police say agent Denise Miracle questioned tickets presented by two unaccompanied teenage girls.

The girls told her they met a man online who paid for the tickets  so they could travel to New York for a modeling session.

“They really weren’t sure, and they were texting someone on the phone and that person was giving them answers,” said Miracle.

Agent Miracle says she just trusted her gut.

When police tried to contact the man, they say he deleted all his social media accounts

