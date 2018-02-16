SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS) – Law enforcement officials say an airline ticket agent likely saved two teenagers from the world of human trafficking.
The ticket agent says something just didn’t seem right.
Father Of Two With Pennsylvania Ties Among Those Killed In Florida School Shooting
Sacramento Police say agent Denise Miracle questioned tickets presented by two unaccompanied teenage girls.
The girls told her they met a man online who paid for the tickets so they could travel to New York for a modeling session.
Smartphone At The Table: Study Shows Devices Are Impacting Diet
“They really weren’t sure, and they were texting someone on the phone and that person was giving them answers,” said Miracle.
Agent Miracle says she just trusted her gut.
When police tried to contact the man, they say he deleted all his social media accounts