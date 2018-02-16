CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Delaware River Port Authority announced Friday that the Ben Franklin Bridge South Walkway will be closed temporarily for major construction.
The portion of the bridge will be shutdown for about 14 months, starting Feb. 22.
DRPA says there will be a replacement of the existing stairway on the south side of the bridge in Camden with a new ramp structure.
During the construction period, the Bridge’s North Walkway will open (weather permitting) and will be accessible.
To ensure convenience and access, DRPA says it will try to keep the 5th Street Pedestrian Tunnel open as much as possible during construction.
Frequently Asked Questions for BFB South Walkway Project:
- Will one of the bridge’s walkways be open during construction? Yes, the North walkway will be open and the South walkway will be closed during the construction.
- When will the South walkway close? The switch from South to North walkway is expected to occur on or around Thursday, February 22, 2018.
- Will the walkway hours change? Walkway hours are expected to remain the same:
- Oct. 1 – April 30: Open daily 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Weather permitting
- May 1 – Sept. 30: Open daily 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Weather permitting
- Will the 5th Street Pedestrian Tunnel remain open during construction? Every effort will be made to keep the tunnel open as much as possible throughout the project. Signage will be posted on the north side of the tunnel letting people know that the south walk is closed prior to them going through the tunnel.
- The North walkway is narrow on the Camden side. Will this area be widened? No changes are planned to the current configuration of the North walkway.
For more information, visit http://www.drpa.org.