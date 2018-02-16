PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is an FDA-approved treatment that eliminates those embarrassing underarm stains on clothing that come from excessive sweating.

“It’s very awkward; it’s ridiculous,” Erin Dupre said about sweating being a constant problem that she tries to hide. “It’s almost impossible. There’s so much; like how do you hide that? That’s just unrealistic.”

The civil engineer and mother of two says antiperspirant doesn’t work and it’s a year-round problem for her.

“It’s counter intuitive but the cold makes it worse,” Dupre explained.

It’s an issue for millions of people caused a vary of things, including genetics, hormones and anxiety.

“Anxiety plays a major role in very excessive sweating,” Dr. Franziska Ringpfeil said.

The Main Line dermatologist says miraDry has become an effective treatment to permanently stop excessive underarm sweating.

“MiraDry is a device based on electromagnetic energy. They electromagnetic energy is very similar to what you would see in a microwave oven,” Dr. Ringpfeil explained.

Dupre is hoping miraDry will simplify her life.

The therapy starts with identifying the targeted treatment areas .

There are injections for local numbing, then the zapping begins. The technology is calibrated to only penetrate to a certain depth to guard against damaging surrounding tissue.

“It kills those [sweat glands] forever; they are not regenerating,” Dr. Ringpfeil said.

The treatment takes about two hours.

Studies show miraDry permanently reduces sweating by 75 to 95 percent after one or two treatments.

“It doesn’t hurt at all,” Dupre said.

She says there was a some numbness after the procedure, which is normal, and that there’s a still a little sweating on one side, but she’s happy.

The procedure costs between $1,8000 to $3,000. It’s not covered by insurance.