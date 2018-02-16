PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the start of tax season, scammers claiming to be IRS agents or collections personnel are showing up across Pennsylvania and trying to steal whatever they can.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro says his office has seen an uptick in complaints about people calling residents identifying themselves as IRS agents, or emails demanding payment for some tax delinquency.
“The IRS does not use threatening or aggressive calls,” Shapiro says. “The IRS also doesn’t initiate contact with taxpayers via email, texts, or social media.”
Shapiro says one recent victim was intimidated by a phone call she received threatening her with imminent arrest if she didn’t pay $10,000.
“Don’t necessarily trust the number you see showing up on Caller ID,” Shapiro says. “Oftentimes using what’s known as ‘spoof technology’ they can impersonate an IRS agent, the scammers can, and take advantage of the people that way.”
