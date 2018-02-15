PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Buckle your seatbelts and get ready for a wild weather ride! Over the next five days, we’ll experience roughly four months’ worth of weather– everything from accumulating snow to 70 degrees!

Outside right now, it feels like spring, and it’s quite the spring-like pattern. Temperatures were well above average Thursday and remain that way tonight, but much like spring, rain has arrived to put a damper on the warmth. Rain will be heavy at times overnight and then taper to just scattered showers through the day tomorrow. Friday stays mild with a high near 60, but then cold air rushes in at night.

That cold will set the stage for our next system.

It’s a fast-moving storm that will cut by to our south on Saturday night, but it will throw enough moisture into the newly-arrived cold air to bring the threat for accumulating snow. There are a few limiting factors: the ground will be very warm in the wake of this mild spell, so the roads should fare rather well. And warm air will push into the storm as it progresses, causing a mixing and changeover to rain in many spots. But especially in our far northwest suburbs like the Lehigh Valley and Upper Bucks and Montgomery counties, the snow could fall heavily enough for a time to leave over 3 inches of heavy wet snow. In the city, a slushy inch or two will likely fall before the changeover.

All in all, this system appears to be relatively low-impact for our region. It’s coming overnight, on a weekend, and surrounded by warmth–temperatures will hit 50 again on Sunday meaning anything that fells will melt quickly.

However, especially in the areas that could see over three inches, travel will be treacherous at times from Saturday night around 7 p.m. right through the overnight hours.

Once the storm departs, mild weather returns – in fact, our forecasted high for next Tuesday is 70!