ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say they discovered a meth lab in a hotel room following a fire on the 44th floor of the Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City on Wednesday.

Police say 49-year-old Michael Pillar of Whiting has been arrested following the fire and the meth lab discovery.

Atlantic City police and firefighters responded to the Tropicana around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a fire in a hotel room on the 44th floor. The fire was contained to one room and quickly extinguished.

Police say the occupants of the room were not located at the time and that several floors of the hotel had to be evacuated due to the smoke.

During the investigation, the fire department requested police detectives to the scene after they discovered a meth lab in the room.

Around 9:30 p.m., police found the three individuals who were in the hotel room that caught on fire and took them into custody without incident on the 2400 block of Pacific Avenue.

Pillar was then taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the fire.

Police say an investigation revealed that Pillar rented the room. He has been charged with maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility, possession of methamphetamine and criminal mischief.

The other two individuals were released with no charges.

Pillar has been remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.