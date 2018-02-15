PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One teenager has been critically wounded in a triple shooting in South Philadelphia on Thursday night.
Police say three teenagers were shot on the 2100 block of Etting Terrace around 6:15 p.m.
Police say the three victims, all in their late teens, were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
One teen was shot once in the back and is listed in critical condition.
A 19-year-old was shot twice in the leg. His condition is not known.
A third teen was shot once in the left calf and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.