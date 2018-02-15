CHERRY HILL, NJ (CBS) — A major car manufacturer is marking a milestone in its history, and doing so at the Cherry Hill corporate headquarters it will soon abandon for new digs in Camden.

Bet you didn’t know Subaru of America first surfaced in Bala Cynwyd in 1968 before moving first to Pennsauken, and then to the site of the old Latin Casino along route 70.

“The average age of a Fortune 500 company today is about 15 years, and we’ve made it 50 years,” Chief Operations Officer Tom Doll told KYW Newsradio. “So it’s a testament to our products, it’s a testament to the fortitude and the perseverance of our employees, who have had a lot of ups and downs over those 50 years, believe me.”

As they celebrate, they’re also packing up to move to new corporate headquarters next to Campbell’s Soup in Camden.

“We’ve got so many people who have been with the company five years or less,” Doll added, “and it’s important for them to understand our brand, our culture, and to be able to take that into the next generation and the next 50 years.”

Six-hundred staffers will relocate in May, with plans to hire another 100 employees. A large, bronze plaque was unveiled to mark the anniversary and 50 Subarus were donated to Meals on Wheels.​