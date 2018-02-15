PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you sit down to eat, what’s on the table?

“The napkins, the silverware,” said Cynthia Doblado of Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Bowl, plate,” added Andrea Jacobs of Germantown.

“And your cell phone, just in case someone calls you,” said Karl from Philly.

And while that is up for debate, a new survey commissioned by Nutrisystem says one in three Americans can’t make it through a meal without picking up their phone.

Over half of those studied said they bring their device to most meals, while 17 percent would never dream of it.

Dieticians for the company say the distraction from our devices actually impacts our diet… from the quality of food prepared to the amount of calories consumed.

The average person said they ate past feeling full about three times a month. But, is the information enough to table your phone use?

“It reaffirms where I’ve tried to go… to put distractions away,” said Jacobs.