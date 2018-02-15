PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To help keep students safe, schools in Philadelphia have held 80 lockdown drills since September.
But classrooms, of course, aren’t the only places kids congregate. Police are also keeping watch online.
“A lot of times they’re just someone mouthing off on social media, but we take it seriously, we have investigators go right out and run on these,” said Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson.
Day or night, doesn’t matter, says Wilson.
“Any hint, anything that’s off, we immediately investigate that. This occurs all the time,” he said.
There are a lot of eyes on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other services: Philadelphia police district officers; the Homeland Security Unit; the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center.
In some schools, armed cops are placed alongside school police. Part of their job is to develop relationships with students, teachers, and staff: that mutual trust helps make quick work of rumors and tips.
“It’s an everyday priority for us to keep the schools safe,” Wilson said.