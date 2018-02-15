PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With winter weather at its most fickle, how do you plan for a long, fun Presidents weekend getaway? KYW’s Jay Lloyd has a trio of indoor-outdoor favorites.
There’s outdoor action throughout the Poconos. Even non-skiers can find snow tubing at more than 1/2 dozen spots for some dynamic thrills. And any tuber can tell you that flying down those chutes as the tube spins for flashing views of base and summit is a rush. Indoors, a quartet of water parks, coupled with arcades, bars and eateries fill the bill.
Or – head for the Big Apple. Good weather is a winter treat at the Bronx and Central Park Zoos and the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens. For indoor action, Chelsea Piers will have you skating, bowling and simulator golfing. Then there’s Washington D.C. with its amazing Smithsonian that can keep you toasty while exploring nature and American ingenuity or in sunshine, stroll the streets of Georgetown and see the homes of the politically famous, while dining on the Potomac at an array of waterfront eateries.