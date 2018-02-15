PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Potholes are a problem for commuters all over the area. Deep craters can take their toll on unsuspecting drivers, but filling them in takes time to complete.

Our Greg Argos tagged along with the PennDOT crews as they inched down a portion of I-95 southbound, to see what’s being done to keep traffic moving safely.

Fray Torres and his men are one of three crews inching up and down I-95.

“We get calls. And we’re always driving up and down and we’re always patrolling anyway,” said Torres.

And there are plenty of potholes to fill, especially after the ups and downs with the recent temperature.

“We’re always keeping up with the road because you’ve got the warm weather and you’ve got the cold weather. We are going to be very busy until probably all the way until August,” Torres said.

“Every time we come to a pothole, we’ve got to square it off. Then we got to blow it, make sure there is no loose debris on it. And then we put the black tar coat. Then we tap it with a gas tamper,” Torres added.

Now the process of filling these potholes is pretty quick, but the delay comes in waiting for this asphalt to cool off which is why there could be some pretty large traffic backups between all these roving crews.