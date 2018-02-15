PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Police Department discussed the city’s preparedness following Wednesday’s high school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.
Authorities say 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz gunned down 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday afternoon.
Students and neighbors have described Cruz as a troubled teenager who threatened and harassed peers, talked about killing animals, posed with guns in disturbing photos on social media, and bragged about target practice in his backyard with a pellet gun.
Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson told reporters Thursday that officials take social media threats against schools very seriously.
“It’s all hands on deck when we get a threat,” said Wilson. “We intercept it immediately.”
Wilson says the department has worked with schools on lockdown plans for years and that they are constantly drilled for these types of situations.
“We take the safety of our children very seriously. Our policy is to keep a real close eye on schools. We look at dismissal, starting time, lunch breaks, make sure we have officers in the area,” said Wilson.
Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of murder.
