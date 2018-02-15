PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ryan Coogler’s film, Black Panther, is projected to break box office records, and by no mistake is the film debuting during Black History Month.

A local business owner, and Temple University alum, known for her history making comic book store and coffee shop, says the highly anticipated film is a victory for everyone.

Arielle Johnson, owner of Amalgam Comics and Coffeehouse in Fishtown, says the film is already making history by changing conversations surrounding the evolution race and gender within science fiction, and the role of people of color in an industry lacking diversity.

“In Black Panther, we are in a black universe. They are in a nation of blackness whose history has not been interrupted by colonialism,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the film is necessary and unique in that it looks at blackness through a lens of power and promise, unlike films in the past.

“We are seeing a nation that was allowed to develop unfettered, allowed to develop on its own terms, and with complete agency over themselves,” she said.

Johnson goes on to say the difference between those films and Black Panther is taking place in a black universe that also stars an equally powerful cast of women.

“Blade, Blank Man, though we’ve had films with black heroes, they were all men, but the idea of blackness hasn’t always extended itself to women,” said Johnson

Johnson explained Black Panther is just the beginning of change, and that the change must continue.

“It’s a victory but we can keep moving forward,” she said.