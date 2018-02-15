PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT is launching an update of its statewide master plan for bike and pedestrian traffic.
PennDOT’s Jan Huzvar says the plan was last updated in 2007 and that it’s time to develop a new vision for improving conditions for bicycling and walking.
She says planners are especially interested in hearing from people who walk and use a bike out of necessity rather than just for recreation.
“What we want to know is how challenging it is for people to walk and bike in their community,” said Huvzar.
Huzvar says Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs are especially important to the plan.
“If you’re adamant about bicycling in Pennsylvania, if you’d like to see your conditions as a pedestrian improve, go online and tell us how you feel. We have a few open-ended questions that you can give us your personal feedback and really just be part of the plan,” she said.
To participate in the survey go to PennDOT.gov, look for the Travel in PA tab at the top, click on that, and go to Ride a Bike to fill out the survey.