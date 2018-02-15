Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you want to step up your selfie game, there’s a new camera that might be for you.

Designers of a new and fully autonomous drone say it has 13 cameras and advanced artificial intelligence to help you take selfies in all types of places and spaces.

It scans your body, your clothes and your movements. Then, it follows you around.

The designers say the drone saves people the headache of trying to fly it themselves.

The drone can also use its sensors to recognize you and set you apart from other people in a crowd.

But yt costs about $2,500.

