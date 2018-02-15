PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you want to step up your selfie game, there’s a new camera that might be for you.
Video Of Woman Taking First Breath With New Lungs Goes Viral
Designers of a new and fully autonomous drone say it has 13 cameras and advanced artificial intelligence to help you take selfies in all types of places and spaces.
‘Butt Lady Of Auburn’ Picks Up 1 Million Cigarette Butts
It scans your body, your clothes and your movements. Then, it follows you around.
The designers say the drone saves people the headache of trying to fly it themselves.
Eagles Fan To Get His Replica Lombardi Trophy Back
The drone can also use its sensors to recognize you and set you apart from other people in a crowd.
FBI: Partygoer Stole $4.5 Million Statue’s Left Thumb After Selfie At Franklin Institute
But yt costs about $2,500.