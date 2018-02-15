CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Everyday 9-1-1 dispatchers and police officers go above and beyond to help those in need.

But their response to one special call is touching hearts in Camden County.

Camden County’s best stepped forward Thursday night at the monthly freeholder meeting to be recognized for saving a family.

Tondaleya Bagby is dispatch supervisor in Camden and overhead a call last month from a desperate mother of four, who had no food for her children.

“My kids have not ate since yesterday. I’m waiting on my food stamps to come. They said 30 to 45 days,” said the mother in the 911 call.

The mother could only use her phone to call 911 for help.

Dispatcher Bagby immediately took over and sent Officer David Hinton to the house with food. Bagby also went along with food.

“Just for me to hear that it was four children who were hungry and they hadn’t eaten since the day before was very heartbreaking for me. It wasn’t going to be tolerated. I was going to get them help as soon as possible,” said Bagby.

CBS3 has learned that the family is now doing just fine.