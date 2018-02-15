Filed Under:california, Local TV, Talkers

AUBURN, Calif. (CBS) — A California woman has reached a major milestone in her effort to clean up her hometown.

FBI: Partygoer Stole $4.5 Million Statue’s Left Thumb After Selfie At Franklin Institute

The “Butt Lady of Auburn” as she’s known has now picked up one million cigarette butts.

Sally Dawley began her crusade back in 2014 with only a broom, dustpan and a pair of tongs.

She keeps track of the butts she picks up with a clicker.

Wednesday, after picking up 26 in a diner parking lot, she hit the one-million mark.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch