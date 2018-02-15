AUBURN, Calif. (CBS) — A California woman has reached a major milestone in her effort to clean up her hometown.
The “Butt Lady of Auburn” as she’s known has now picked up one million cigarette butts.
Sally Dawley began her crusade back in 2014 with only a broom, dustpan and a pair of tongs.
She keeps track of the butts she picks up with a clicker.
Wednesday, after picking up 26 in a diner parking lot, she hit the one-million mark.