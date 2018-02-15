PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nude Sports Illustrated photo shoot of triple Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman has some people talking.

The athlete’s message, literally written on her body, comes in the wake of the #MeToo movement and the sentencing of disgraced Olympic physician Larry Nassar.

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman’s Sports Illustrated photo shoot shows her posing with the words, “women do not have to be modest to be respected” written down the side of her body.

Beth Finn, founding board member of Philly Women Rally describes this photo shoot as a work of art that allows her to reclaim power following her very public harassment by Olympic doctor Larry Nassar.

“On the one hand she is saying that women shouldn’t be disrespected by people in positions of authority, and that’s what she so eloquently said when talking about her sexual harassment and, on the other hand, she’s saying that’s not going to stop me from expressing myself how I want,” said Finn.

“I think what she’s demonstrating is her being brave enough to have agency over her body and use it the way she wants it to be used, so it’s about choice,” said Monique Howard, executive director for Women Organized Against Rape. “What you’re wearing or not wearing doesn’t make a difference to how people should treat you.”