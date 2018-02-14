NEW JERSEY (CBS) — It’s not just for the pros, video replay technology is coming to high school football sidelines in New Jersey, and it’s a season-long experiment.
“There’s no requirement; it’s strictly voluntary, said Jack DuBois, assistant director of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. “We’re hoping to get a couple schools each week to participate.”
He says referees and other high school football officials expressed interest in trying a replay system.
ALSO READ: Peter King: ‘Skeptical’ Eagles Would Trade Nick Foles, Even For Two First-Round Picks
“To substantiate some of their calls,” he said. “As to what calls would be reviewed, it would be very minimal — probably score, no score; fumble, no fumble, that type of thing.”
New Jersey will be one of the few states to give video replay a go, and a committee is expected to meet next week to begin reviewing rules for the system.
DuBois says teams will use the Hudl platform that’s already installed for game footage analysis.
“We’ll look at the data at the end of the season and go from there,” he added.