PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not so bad being single in these Pennsylvania cities, according to a recent ranking.

Philadelphia sneaks into the top 10 at No. 8, according to HomeSnack’s list. So, if you reside in Pennsylvania and you are over the age of 18, not married or in a serious relationship, here are the top 10 places in the Keystone State you may want to visit:

  1. Indiana
  2. State College
  3. West Chester
  4. Pittsburgh
  5. Washington
  6. Lancaster
  7. York
  8. Philadelphia
  9. Reading
  10. Chester

When determining how to rank the cities, HomeSnacks says it used the 2011-2015 American Community Survey Census data and focused on the following things: population density, percentage of population that’s male vs. female (closer to a 50-50 ratio is better), percentage of households with kids, median age and the number of unmarried people in each city.

