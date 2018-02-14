BREAKING: At Least 12 Dead In Florida High School Shooting; Suspect In Custody | CBS Miami Coverage | Photos
By Lauren Casey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the heels of a spring-like end to the work week, a chance for snow is materializing for the upcoming weekend.

A relatively fast-moving storm system is set to impact the Delaware Valley late day Saturday into early Sunday morning. It appears the event will start as rain along south and east of I-95, with a change-over to snow Saturday night.

Current model data is indicating that snowfall accumulation is possible, particularly north and west of the city, where most of the precipitation is likely to fall as snow.

Any snow that does accumulate will however quickly melt on Sunday as temperatures rapidly rebound into the upper 40s.

Stay tuned to the evolving forecast! We’ll have more specifics on this snow forecast as the event nears.

