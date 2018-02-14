By Melony Roy
Filed Under:KYW Newsradio 1060, Melony Roy, music, Roots Picnic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Legendary band The Roots have announced who will be headlining their genre-bending music festival as they return once again to their hometown to rock Festival Pier this summer.

This year, comedian Dave Chappelle will be headlining the day long music festival along with Philly-born Lil Uzi Vert, The Dirty Projectors, 2 Chainz and Brandy.

ALSO READ: Meek Mill Appeal To Be Heard, Arresting Officer’s Account Is In Question

Chappelle will host a Roots Jam Session with what Questlove promises on Instagram as “mad mad mad special guests.”

The picnic will also include a podcast stage, a lifestyle stage with live Madden and NBA 2k video game tournaments and a series of panels.

Black Thought’s live mixtape also returns to the main stage with Fabolous and Jadakiss.

The 11th annual Roots Picnic is set to returns to Philadelphia June 2 as tickets go on sale February 16.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch