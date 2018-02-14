PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Legendary band The Roots have announced who will be headlining their genre-bending music festival as they return once again to their hometown to rock Festival Pier this summer.
This year, comedian Dave Chappelle will be headlining the day long music festival along with Philly-born Lil Uzi Vert, The Dirty Projectors, 2 Chainz and Brandy.
Chappelle will host a Roots Jam Session with what Questlove promises on Instagram as “mad mad mad special guests.”
The picnic will also include a podcast stage, a lifestyle stage with live Madden and NBA 2k video game tournaments and a series of panels.
Black Thought’s live mixtape also returns to the main stage with Fabolous and Jadakiss.
The 11th annual Roots Picnic is set to returns to Philadelphia June 2 as tickets go on sale February 16.