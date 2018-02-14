PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philly POPS announces its 2018/19 Subscription Series concert lineup for the upcoming 40th anniversary season.
POPS Music Director Michael Krajewski says the series kicks off in September with star power — Leslie Odom Jr.
“He’ll be singing some jazz standards in that program and some hits from Broadway and he will also be doing a tribute to Nat King Cole,” said Krajewski.
In November, they perform with Storm Large in “A Crazy Kind Of Love,” and in January, the Philly POPS performs big band with Terell Stafford.
“In our February program next year, we are going to take you back to the 80s and do a program called ‘Pops Rocks the 80s,'” said Krajewski.
In March, there’s “Uptown Night,” Cole Porter’s “Broadway Too Darn Hot,” and it wraps up in May with “American Bandstand: A Philadelphia Story.”
More information can be found at phillypops.org.