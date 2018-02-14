By John McDevitt
Filed Under:Philly Pops

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philly POPS announces its 2018/19 Subscription Series concert lineup for the upcoming 40th anniversary season.

POPS Music Director Michael Krajewski says the series kicks off in September with star power — Leslie Odom Jr.

“He’ll be singing some jazz standards in that program and some hits from Broadway and he will also be doing a tribute to Nat King Cole,” said Krajewski.

In November, they perform with  Storm Large in “A Crazy Kind Of Love,” and in January, the Philly POPS performs big band with Terell Stafford.

“In our February program next year, we are going to take you back to the 80s and do a program called ‘Pops Rocks the 80s,'” said Krajewski.

In March, there’s “Uptown Night,” Cole Porter’s “Broadway Too Darn Hot,” and it wraps up in May with “American Bandstand: A Philadelphia Story.”

More information can be found at phillypops.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch