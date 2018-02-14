PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles won the Super Bowl less than two weeks ago, but Philadelphia is already back to normal.
The main topic of conversation among Eagles fans: “What the heck should they do with Nick Foles?”
The 29-year-old Super Bowl MVP is set to make $7 million in 2018 with the Eagles. Carson Wentz says he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, so should Howie Roseman look to sell high on Foles?
“I don’t think Philly trades quarterback Nick Foles, unless some team makes an offer that start with two first-round picks,” SI.com’s Peter King wrote on Tuesday. “Even then, I’m skeptical they’d pull the trigger. This is why they got Foles in the first place—because GM Howie Roseman and Pederson think the backup quarterback is one of the 10 or 12 most important players on the team.”
Two first-round picks seems like an awful lot for a veteran, career backup quarterback — granted his is coming off a Super Bowl MVP.