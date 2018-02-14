BREAKING: At Least 17 Dead In Florida High School Shooting; Suspect In Custody | CBS Miami Coverage | Photos
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The New Jersey State Police is investigating after a woman was injured when debris from a dump truck came smashing through her windshield last week.

It happened on Feb. 8 around 2 p.m. on I-295 in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

Police say the 76-year-old woman was driving in her Toyota Highlander on northbound I-295 near mile marker 61 when debris smashed through the windshield of her vehicle and struck her in the hand.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police would like to talk to the truck driver.

The dump truck is believed to be white with no identifying markings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Station at (609) 584-5000 Ext. 5297.

