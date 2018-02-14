PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a man and his dog were found dead in Fairmount Park on Wednesday.
The discovery was made around 2 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Concourse Drive, in a grassy area of Fairmount Park.
Police say a woman was walking nearby and saw a man’s leg sticking out of a hole that’s roughly 2.5 x 6 feet wide.
The victim, only identified by police as a 72-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say after hoisting the body out of the hole, the victim’s dog was found dead underneath him.
Police believe the man the fell into the hole while attempting to rescue his dog.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.