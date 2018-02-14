BREAKING: At Least 17 Dead In Florida High School Shooting; Suspect In Custody | CBS Miami Coverage | Photos
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a man and his dog were found dead in Fairmount Park on Wednesday.

The discovery was made around 2 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Concourse Drive, in a grassy area of Fairmount Park.

Police say a woman was walking nearby and saw a man’s leg sticking out of a hole that’s roughly 2.5 x 6 feet wide.

The victim, only identified by police as a 72-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say after hoisting the body out of the hole, the victim’s dog was found dead underneath him.

Police believe the man the fell into the hole while attempting to rescue his dog.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch