BREAKING: At Least 12 Dead In Florida High School Shooting; Suspect In Custody | CBS Miami Coverage | Photos
By Mark Abrams
Filed Under:Ash Wednesday, Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, KYW Newsradio 1060, Mark Abrams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ash Wednesday marks the official start of the 40-day season of Lent for Christians.

Hundreds of the faithful gathered for mass in the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on the parkway.

Ashes were placed on their foreheads with an admonition to repent and believe in the Gospel.

ALSO READ: Charter School Advocates Protest SRC’s Proposed Policy Amendment

In his homily during the mass, Archbishop Charles Chaput reminded the flock that they are engaged in spiritual warfare.

“We are in battle, all of us, against as this prayer says the spiritual forces of evil,” Chaput said. “Beginning where? In our hearts, right? I mean that’s the source of all evil in the world is our hearts, but also in the world around us.”

Chaput says Christians are called to prayer, fasting and “almsgiving.”

He says of the three, the one that is easiest, “almsgiving,” seems to fall by the wayside for too many during Lent and beyond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch