PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS/AP) — At least 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody following the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says the suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, is a former student and was expelled for disciplinary reasons.

“It is just catastrophic. There really are no words,” said Israel.

Israel says that 12 victims were inside the building, two outside the school, one on the street, and two lost their lives at the hospital.

Israel says there is currently no motive for the shooting. He added that Cruz had multiple magazines and used an AR-15 rifle.

Witnesses say Cruz pulled a fire alarm inside the school before gunning down his victims.

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the school, then dozens of children frantically running and walking quickly out. A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate the school.

Sen. Bill Nelson told CBS News that there are a “number of fatalities.” Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie also said that there are “numerous fatalities.”

“It’s a horrific situation. It’s just a horrible day for us,” said Runcie.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says at least 14 people have been injured.

Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

The FBI is on the scene and taking part in the investigation, CBS News reports.

“All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying [in] the closet,” a student texted to a CBS Miami reporter.

Caesar Figueroa told CBS News that his daughter was trapped in a closet at the school and described the scene “like a war zone.”

“My daughter, as of right now, is still trapped in a closet. She is afraid to speak. I told her, ‘Don’t call me, because I don’t want no one to hear your voice,’ so she is still trapped in a closet,” said Figueroa.

One student told CBS News that they initially thought it was a drill.

“We already had one earlier this morning… and then we heard gunshots,” said Jeiella Dodoo. “Some students thought it was not that serious.”

Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot.

Following the shooting, President Donald Trump tweeted no one “should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” said Trump.

The Broward Schools department said on its website that students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire and the school immediately went on lockdown.

Len Murray said he raced to the school only to be stopped by authorities under a highway overpass within view of the school buildings. He said he told his son to save his battery and stop texting, while the boy’s mother told him to turn off his ringer.

No information has been provided yet to parents, he said. “I’m scared for the other parents here. You can see the concern in everybody’s faces. Everybody is asking, ‘Have you heard from your child yet?'” Murray said.

Murray said he’s had just one thought running through his mind since he got his son’s text: “All I keep thinking about is when I dropped him off this morning – I usually say, ‘I love you,’ and I didn’t think morning. He’s 17, he’s at that age, and I didn’t say it this morning, and I’m just kicking myself right now over and over and over. Say it early and often, I’m telling you.”

The high school is a sprawling complex set on a tract in the South Florida community of Parkland, about 45 miles north of downtown Miami.

The school had just over 3,100 students in the 2016-2017 academic year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Major streets run along two sides and an expressway passes nearby on the other not far from a residential neighborhood of single family homes.

