FLOOD WARNING: North Branch Of Rancocas Creek In Burlington County Until 9 a.m. Wednesday
Filed Under:Food, KYW Newsradio 1060, Lynne Adkins, Manayunk, Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Valentine’s Day a Philadelphia restaurant will pay you to pay attention to your dinner date.

It happens all the time, you’re out for a nice dinner and the phone rings, or there’s a text message that you just can’t ignore.

James Morrissey, owner of Somo Manyunk wants to give you a break to keep the phone in your pocket.

READ: Plans Unveiled For Long-Awaited Philadelphia Sports Museum

“To some degree it’s on an honor system, it’s a way we were thinking about it,” he said. “Obviously if someone’s a major violator of being on their phone the entire evening I’m sure we’ll hear about it from their spouse or significant other.”

If you can resist the urge to let your fingers do the talking you’ll get $5 off your dinner tab.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch