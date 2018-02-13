PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Valentine’s Day a Philadelphia restaurant will pay you to pay attention to your dinner date.
It happens all the time, you’re out for a nice dinner and the phone rings, or there’s a text message that you just can’t ignore.
James Morrissey, owner of Somo Manyunk wants to give you a break to keep the phone in your pocket.
“To some degree it’s on an honor system, it’s a way we were thinking about it,” he said. “Obviously if someone’s a major violator of being on their phone the entire evening I’m sure we’ll hear about it from their spouse or significant other.”
If you can resist the urge to let your fingers do the talking you’ll get $5 off your dinner tab.