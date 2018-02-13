TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A terrible green, white and brown tapestry is covering everything below the trees along South Warren Street in Downtown Trenton.

That’s right it’s bird poop and residents are not happy.

“It’s nasty and then when it rains it gets all over your shoes and it’s gross,” says Briana Radice.

The culprit for all the crud is a massive murder, that’s the proper term for flock of crows, and wildlife experts believe there could be as many as 30,000 crows roosting downtown.

While many people plow through the poop going to and from work, nearby resident Samara Lentz says living with the droppings is unbearable.

Trenton has a crow poop problem and tonight to stop 20-30k of them from roosting in the city, wildlife officials are going to scare the (choose your favorite potty word) out of them with laser pointers, whistling flares and crow distress calls pic.twitter.com/Tz89YTOZlw — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) February 13, 2018

“There’s no way to keep up with it, wash your car every single day and then every single night it’s completely covered,” explains Lentz. “It has come out the car vents and so it just smells like crow feces in the car.”

Lentz says for more than a year she and her neighbors have implored local officials for help with little relief.

Now it’s time for some real crow combat.

Starting on Tuesday night, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Service is using a variety of tools to scare off the birds which roost large masses to stay warm from October through March.

They’re using laser pointers which experts say look like lightsabers to crows, as well as screaming flares and car-mounted speakers to amplify crow distress calls.

“Our goal here is to not allow them to settle into the roost but to harass them out before they get into the area,” says Kimberly Clapper from the USDA Wildlife Services.

She says the methods for harassing the crows are common in wildlife management.

“They are non-lethal, they are all approved methods and they are safe,” says Clapper.