PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are attempting identify and locate multiple suspects in connection with separate vandalism incidents and a theft following the Eagles defeat of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
Incidents of vandalism and one related to theft occurred in the city on Super Bowl night and another incident of vandalism happened during the Eagles’ championship parade on Thursday, Feb. 8.
Police say several people participated in vandalism that took place throughout Center City the night of Feb. 4.
Meanwhile, police say suspects participated in vandalizing traffic lights, street lights and buildings along Juniper and Market Streets. Some of the people stole traffic control devices belonging to the city, according to police.
During the parade last Thursday, suspects stood and jumped on top of a 1985 white Chevrolet Corvette at Judson Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, damaging the vehicle, which belonged to a 22-year-old woman who parked her car there so she could attend the Super Bowl parade.
Anyone with information about the suspects in the photographs or videos is asked to contact police immediately.