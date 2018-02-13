PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of Environmental Protection fined Sunoco $12.6 million over violations on the Mariner East 2 Pipeline construction. Despite the fine, construction on the pipeline was allowed to resume, and now the community is stepping up.
Uwchlan Township’s Board of Supervisors say they have unanimously voted to enforce a zoning ordinance that will stop pipeline construction.
“The ordinance that is being enforced says no pipeline can be constructed in such a way that homes are in its blast radius,” said Sam Bernhardt of Food Water Watch. “We know that the Mariner East 2 pipeline is one of the most dangerous pipeline proposals that Chester County and Pennsylvania has ever seen.”
An injunction is expected to be filed in Chester County’s Court of Common Pleas in the next few days, and residents say Wolf is not putting public safety first.
Energy Transfer Partners, Sunoco’s parent company, says it expects the pipeline to be finished by June, but Sunoco says it will not comment on any pending litigation.