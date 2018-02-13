PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It took just 53 seconds for history to be made on Saturday at the Gallagher Center on the campus of Division II Jefferson (formerly Philadelphia) University.

That’s when Jefferson senior guard Rachel Day buried a three-pointer for the first points of a game against Bloomfield and in the process became the program’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, breaking Adrienne Reese’s record of 228.

“Right when it left my hand, I kind of felt it,” Day tells KYW Newsradio. “And it was nice that it came from [a pass from teammate Jess Kaminski], I played with her in high school [at Archbishop Wood], so it was just nice that it came from her.”

Day scored 11 points on Saturday, a 68-56 win, finishing with three threes which gives her 231 for her career. She talks about setting the record.

“It’s definitely really cool,” she says. “[Head coach Tom Shirley] has always told me, ‘You’re going to do this, you’re going to get 1,000 points, you’re going to be really successful’. It’s definitely a long time coming for me, it’s just very exciting to have this kind of accomplishment now.”

Day is averaging 12.2 points per game this season and she has been a consistent force from the perimeter during her career with the Rams, shooting 37% from three over the last four years. Day is a big reason why Jefferson is 22-3 this season and she is happy that her senior season has been one filled with so much success.

“Pretty much every single game, my co-captain and I just kind of reminisce about the last four years,” Day says. “It’s just crazy how fast it’s flown by. But I’ve made such great friends, I’ve had such great experiences. It is really sad [that it’s coming to an end], it’s just going to be that much harder to move on from it, but it was the best experience I could ever ask for. Especially at Jefferson.”

Day and the Rams return to action on Saturday with a road game against Caldwell.