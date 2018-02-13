PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plans are being unveiled Wednesday for a long-awaited Philadelphia sports museum.
The Museum of Sports is the brainchild of former pro sports executive Lou Scheinfeld.
He says next spring the museum is scheduled to open in a 25-thousand square-foot section of the Jetro warehouse on Pattison Avenue next to the Linc.
He says there will be Philadelphia sports memorabilia from Schmidtty to A.I., and augmented reality displays as well.
“You can’t just look at Babe Ruth’s uniform for two hours,” Scheinfeld said. “We have to have a lot of vibrant, exciting exhibits where you actually get in the action. I mean, when you walk in you’re going to smell popcorn. You’re going to hear the crowd.”
He says organizers have raised about a quarter of the project’s $8 million cost.
“With the announcement today, we hope to bring in a lot of people who said, ‘Listen, when you get some traction we will be happy to donate,'” he said.
Former Governor Ed Rendell is chairing the fundraising effort.