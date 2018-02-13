PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The state has released SAT scores for Pennsylvania’s public high schools, and a Philadelphia school tops the list.
Students at J.R. Masterman School had the highest SAT scores in the state, with a total mean score of 1366, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Masterman students had a mean score of 679 in reading and 689 in math.
The Downingtown STEM Academy was second, Conestoga High third and Radnor High fourth. Philadelphia’s Central High tied for 18th, with Lower Moreland.
Last year’s SAT was a different test from previous years, so the state advises you can’t precisely compare scores from the year before.
