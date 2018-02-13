PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania attorney general announced Tuesday authorities made a multi-million dollar heroin and fentanyl bust in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia over the weekend.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said 24-year-old Cesar Guzman and 30-year-old Duagermy Sanchez-Rosario, both of the 4300 block of North 4th Street, were arrested Sunday night after authorities say they seized 7.2 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl valued at more than $2.6 million.
“These drug dealers were trafficking an extraordinary amount of heroin, which they were mixing with fentanyl to make it even deadlier,” said Shapiro. “The drugs we seized would have created 250,000 doses of heroin and fentanyl to be sold and used on our city’s streets. That is 250,000 death sentences avoided.”
Shapiro says authorities also recovered a loaded handgun, drug bags stamped “Demolition Man,” two scales, more than $6,500 in cash and other paraphernalia.
The bust was made following a month-long investigation into Guzman and Sanchez-Rosario.
The two suspects have been charged with possession with intent to deliver, dealing in proceeds and criminal conspiracy, among other related offenses.
They are being held on $1.5 million bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27.