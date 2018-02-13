PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has some limited-release, high-demand spirits to keep you warm through the chill of winter, with one of its infrequent lotteries.
Now through Saturday, you can opt in to one or all four separate lotteries, ranging from more than 400-available bottles of Elmer T. Lee Bourbon for $38 a bottle, to just 12-bottles of Booker’s Kentucky Straight Rye, going for $600 a pop.
PLCB spokesman Shawn Kelly says they’re highly sought after products.
“We have them several times a year when we receive allocations of products that will clearly not meet the demand,” he told KYW Newsradio.
Like a recent offering for Pappy Van Winkle bourbon whiskeys.
“So we figured the limited release lottery is the fairest way to give all Pennsylvanians the chance to win the opportunity to buy a bottle,” he said.
One $250 bottle was a 20-year-old Pappy Van Winkle expression, rated at 99 out of 100.
You can register at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com and winners are selected at random by computer program.