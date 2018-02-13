FLOOD WARNING: North Branch Of Rancocas Creek In Burlington County Until 9 a.m. Wednesday
By Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey’s governor made a stop at Cherry Hill’s Jewish Community Center Tuesday to hear from community leaders and lawmakers about changes they want in state gun laws.

Advocacy groups and community leaders shared stories and stances with Murphy, like attorney Brian McGinnis.

“Common sense gun safety, that doesn’t infringe on second amendment rights, like prohibiting armor-piercing bullets,” he said. “I have never saw a shooting range target or deer that wore body armor.”

Rev. Bob Moore added, “I felt discouraged these last two years that the number of gun deaths in this country has been increasing and not decreasing.”

Murphy listened more than he spoke, noting that the state is among the top 3 in the nation with the toughest laws.

“We could be best in class but the reality is the out-of-state guns that come in are associated with gun crimes,” he said.

The governor says he wants more locally focused community meetings to help structure common sense laws.

