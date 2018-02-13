PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia city council committee approved a bill Tuesday that would make it harder for landlords to evict tenants, but it must still pass a vote by the full council.

Supporters of the bill packed the council chamber and cheered when it was approved.

The bill requires so-called “good cause” for evictions, such as lease violations or non-payment of rent. Witnesses testified about evictions based on bias or requests for repairs and Community.

Legal Services lawyer Rasheeda Phillips said their stories were all too common.

“The speak for hundreds of others who have been unjustly and violently torn from their homes and communities for reasons that cannot be legally justifies or for reasons that we should no longer justify as a humane society,” said Phillips.

The Association of Realtors submitted written testimony, saying the bill infringes on basic property rights and is unconstitutional… but only councilman David Oh voted against it.

“I don’t think it’s legal, as an attorney.”

The bill’s sponsor Curtis Jones says he made changes to preserve property rights but also wants to defend renters.