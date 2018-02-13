FLOOD WARNING: North Branch Of Rancocas Creek In Burlington County Until 9 a.m. Wednesday
By Mark Abrams
Filed Under:Church of the Advocate, KYW Newsradio 1060, Mark Abrams, Philadelphia Immigration and Customs Enforcement office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia pastor providing sanctuary to a family fighting deportation presented a petition asking federal officials to reconsider their expulsion order.

Rev. Renee McKenzie, vicar of the Church of the Advocate, led a small delegation Tuesday into the Philadelphia Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

She says security personnel blocked them in the lobby.

ALSO READ: Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Pushes Back On Philly’s Safe Injection Sites

But, McKenzie says after they were blocked she asked everyone to bow in prayer, and the mood changed. Within minutes, an ICE representative appeared and agreed to accept her petition seeking a stay of a deportation order for Carmela Apolonia-Hernandez and her four children.

“I think that we made our point,” McKenzie said. “I think that we showed that we were present and that we’re supporting Carmella and as she faces deportation, yes.”

When asked if she believes if the Apolonia-Hernandez family will be granted a stay, McKenzie responded, “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe that, right? So, yes, I believe that.”

A lawyer representing the family says ICE officials who met with him Tuesday are willing to review the matter, but need more information about Apolonia-Hernandez and her background.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch