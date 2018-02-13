FLOOD WARNING: North Branch Of Rancocas Creek In Burlington County Until 9 a.m. Wednesday
By Nicole Brewer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you had to prioritize your life, what comes first– your wallet or your waistline?

“You want good cardiovascular health for a healthy long life,” said Lauren Davis of Philadelphia.

And yet, a new survey by Credit Karma reveals two in five Americans, or 38 percent, would rather assume $1,300 in debt than pack on 10 extra pounds.

The research revealed men were more likely to take on debt than women, but overall, 45 percent would rather clean the bathroom than wipe away their IOU’s.

And while one in three would abstain from alcohol and chocolate, only one in five were willing to give up sex for one year… to expunge their bills.

