PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz continues to reinforce his goal is to be ready for Week 1.

Related: Torrey Smith On Philly Special: ‘Probably Illegal, But Jeffery Checked With Ref’

Wentz had his ACL and LCL repaired after suffering a season ending injury on December 10th.

On Tuesday, he joined the 94WIP Morning Show, and provided the fans with an update.

“[Week 1] is definitely my goal,” Wentz told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show. “Timetables and all those things are always such a fluid thing. Obviously can’t come out and make a declaration on anything, but my goal is to be playing in Week 1.”

When asked about rehab, Wentz admitted having some of his teammates with him makes the process easier.

“It is definitely not fun,” Wentz said.

Related: Fletcher Cox Surprises Kids At A.I. DuPont Children’s Hospital

“Nobody enjoys rehab. It can be a long process. Unfortunately, but fortunately, I’ve got a handful of guys in there as well. Great guys, great teammates. The same way I do everything in life, I am going to attack it, and I have no worries and no fears it won’t get better.”

For tickets to Carson Wentz’s upcoming AO1 Foundation Charity Softball game click here. Tickets go on sale on February 14th.