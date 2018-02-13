PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a story of love and gratitude on this eve of Valentine’s Day.

Nick Kisarewich is back visiting Jefferson’s new burn unit, with a special Valentine thank you.

Nick and his wife Kate spent months here and now have a special bond with the medical team.

“They took such good care of Nick, such good care of me, I just wanted to share our appreciation with them,” said Kate.

The unimaginable happened to Nick. In October, a construction worker accidentally dumped asphalt on him, burying him up to his waist.

“Excruciating pain. I was screaming like crazy, crying. I didn’t know what was going to happen. It was unbelievable pain,” said Nick.

It happened just as the newlyweds were about to celebrate their first anniversary.

“Not the honeymoon year we expected to have, that’s for sure,” said Kate.

Instead of enjoying their new marriage, Nick was being treated for extensive burns, mainly on his legs.

Dr. William Hughes, the head of Jefferson’s Burn Center, took skin from Nick’s stomach and back and graphed it onto his legs.

“When you cover someone with skin or have a burn that’s healed on its own, the skin gets very tight and it hurts to move and it feels almost like it’s tearing,” said Hughes.

Hard to say what’s worse: being in pain or watching someone you love in agony.

“It rips your heart out, he inspires me every day. Things he is accomplishing and able to do is so amazing,” Kate said.

Finally able to walk again, Nick still has stiffness in his legs.

Thankful to be alive, he wants to make sure to share his gratitude with his lifesavers.

“When the accident happened I didn’t think I was going to have a chance to be here right now. I didn’t know if I was going to have my legs, I didn’t know if I was going to have my life and I just can’t thank them enough,” Nick said.

Nick says he eventually hopes to return to his construction job.