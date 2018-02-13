LONG BEACH, Calif. (CBS) — Bulldogs from across the country competed in the Bulldog Beauty Contest in California over the weekend.
Inside Edition reports that the bulldogs, young and old, were judged on their charm, first impression, face, figure and personality and competed for titles such as best legs, best smile and best tail.
There was even a category for the best dog with a disability.
Winston, a therapy dog, was one of the dogs who participated in the event.
“We go into libraries and he lays with the child and he helps them learn how to read better,” Winston’s owner told KCBS-TV.
The contest is the world’s largest gathering of bulldogs and proceeds from the event benefit charities.